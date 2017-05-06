6-year-old girl hit, driver left the scene Home 6-year-old girl hit, driver left the scene A girl was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, after troopers say someone hit her while she was riding on the back of a bike in Orange county.

- A girl was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, after troopers say someone hit her while she was riding on the back of a bike in Orange county.



The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver kept going and didn't stop.



Fox 35's Tiffany Teasley spoke with the girl's grandmother as troopers search for the driver.