FWC: 10-year-old girl bitten by gator at Moss Park

- A 10-year-old girl swimming in a lake in Moss Park was bitten on the leg by an alligator Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife officials and the Orange County Parks and Recreation Division.

Officials say the girl was swimming in the lake at around 3 p.m. when she was bitten on the leg by a gator.

FWC officials say they were able to track the gator down and euthanize it.

As for the 10-year-old girl, investigators say she was taken to the hospital by her parents and was released soon after.

Matt Suedmeyer, Manager of Orange County Parks & Recreation Division, released this statement:

"Today at Moss Park's lakefront beach, a child was bitten on the leg by an 8-foot-9-inch alligator and taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Florida Fish & Wildlife came to the park and captured the alligator. In an abundance of caution, the waterfront will be off-limits to the public for the next week while Florida Fish & Wildlife conduct a review and until Orange County Parks & Recreation Division can meet with the agency to review the situation before making any decisions on opening the waterfront."