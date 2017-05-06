Exotic Pet Amnesty Day at Central Florida Zoo

- Birds, lizards, snakes and other exotic pets were surrendered at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Sanford on Saturday.



People who were unable to care for the creatures safely dropped them off for free with no questions asked.



Officials say the event allows people to safely and humanely turn over their pets without the risk of them being released into the wild.



If you missed Saturday's event, you can still turn in an unwanted exotic pet.



Call 1-888-483-4681 or visit the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website for more information.