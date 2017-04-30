Police: Man shot, killed son

- Flagler Beach Police say a 74-year-old man shot and killed his son early Sunday morning.



Bobby Lee Gore is facing a first-degree murder charge.



Officers say they were called to a home on South Daytona Avenue in Flagler Beach just before 12:30 a.m., Sunday, after somebody called 911.



“Yeah, it’s shocking. It’s terrible,” said neighbor Dale Johnson.



Police say when they arrived, they found Lucas Gore, 31, slumped over a table and unresponsive.



They say when they made contact with his dad inside the house he was still armed.



Johnson says he first realized the crime happened a few doors down when a friend stopped by.



“He came by and he goes, ‘What’s going on down the road?’ And I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ He goes, ‘There’s yellow tape down there,’” Johnson said. “It’s usually not a high crime area at all.”



Neighbors didn’t know much about the family, and no one was at the home Sunday afternoon.



“I don’t know the people even though they’re so close, but I’ve never seen anybody over there in the three years that I’ve lived here,” said Rick Belhumeur, a city commissioner who lives nearby.



Police say Gore is now behind bars and will be charged with first-degree murder.



Belhumeur says he relieved police have made an arrest, but he feels for the family.



“I just feel bad for the family and what they’re gonna have to go through. That’s going to affect their lives from here after,” he said.



Flagler Beach Chief of Police Matt Doughney released a statement Sunday, saying in part, “Our Victim Advocates are committed to assisting the Gore family during this most difficult of times, and please keep them in your thought[s] and prayers.”



What led up to the shooting is still unknown.



Police have not released a motive.