Investigation underway after two people shot at liquor store

- Two men are in stable condition after deputies say they were shot at a liquor store in Orange County.



According to Orange County Sheriff's Office, the two victims were in the drive thru of the Legacy Liquor Store when an unknown person pulled up in front of their vehicle and began shooting.



The victims drove to Orange County Sheriff's Operation building and called 911.



Both victims were transported to Orange Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.



No suspect(s) have been identified. This incident is under investigation.



Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Crimeline or Orange County Sheriff's Office.