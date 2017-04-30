Two bikers shot after dispute in Leesburg, police say

- Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in Leesburg.



The incident happened Saturday night outside of a Circle K store on West Main Street, according to Leesburg Police Department.



Police responded around 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired and located two males injured.



The incident is apparently related to a dispute between motorcycle clubs, a spokesperson for Leesburg Police released.



The two male victims, each from separate clubs, were flown to area hospitals for medical treatment.



The extent of their injuries is unknown.



It is not known if the two clubs were in town for Bikefest.



This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 35 for updates.