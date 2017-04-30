SpaceX scrubs launch seconds before blast off

- Aerospace company SpaceX scrubbed the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket for 24 hours after a sensor detected a problem in the first stage booster.



The decision to scrub the launch happened with just 52 seconds remaining before the scheduled 7am blast off of a classified satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office.



SpaceX will spend the rest of the day examining the issue. The company is hoping to launch the rocket during its backup opportunity at 7am on Monday.