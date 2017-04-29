Search continues for missing hunter near Edgewater

- The search continues for a 65-year-old hunter who was reportedly lost in the woods near Edgewater on Friday, according to deputies.



Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the man was visiting from Ohio and left around 6:30 a.m. to hunt for hogs.



The man's cousin, also visiting from Ohio, received a call around 12:30 p.m. from the man saying he was lost in some thick brush.



The cousin drove to 35th Street and told the missing hunter to fire off some rounds into the air so he could follow the sound to find him, according to officials.



Deputies say the cousin said he hear gun shots coming from the south, but they appeared to be far away.



The cousin began to search for the man, but was unable to locate him. He ended up flagging down an Edgewater animal control officer around 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.



A massive search on land and air was underway on Friday. Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Edgewater Police Department and Florid Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were on scene searching.



Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter flew over the area on Friday, but was unable to see much from the air.



The search continues Saturday morning in the area of Liza Clinton Road to the east, Volco Road to the south, Cow Creek Road to the west and 35th Street to the north.