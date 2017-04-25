House's medical marijuana bill passes final committee

- The Florida House of Representatives bill to implement the state's medical marijuana constitutional amendment is headed to the floor after passing its final committee.

Rep. Ray Rodrigues' bill (HB 1397) passed the House's Health & Human Services Committee on Monday. The bill still has language maintaining a 90-day waiting period before patients can receive cannabis and banning smoking, vaping and edibles.

Supporters of Amendment 2, which was approved by 71 percent of voters last November, say the bill goes against the intent of the amendment and that it puts more restrictions in place.

The Senate bill will be heard in its final committee on Tuesday. Rodrigues and Sen. Rob Bradley continue to meet to try and bridge the gaps in their two bills in order to reach an agreement where one bill can pass both chambers.