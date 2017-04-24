Another Polk brush fire could be arson Home Another Polk brush fire could be arson It was their dream home: A place surrounded by trees where their two Labrador retrievers could run freely.

Them, Friday, a suspicious fire -- possibly arson -- broke out and burned at least 600 acres. The fire burned trees and underbrush on their property, and stopped just short of their house.

It was an unwelcome welcome to Indian Lake Estates.

"We are from New York," Adrienne Joyce told FOX 13. "We have lived through blizzards, horrific ice storms, flooding, and now a wildfire. So we're knocking it off our list."

The brush fire that threatened Joyce's home started Friday and raged through the weekend, eventually burning 600 acres. It was the eighth suspicious brush fire in the last few weeks.

A fire that eventually covered 6,000 acres erupted before that, destroying nearly a dozen homes and many more outbuildings.

"People here are shell shocked," offered Stu Christ, president of the Indian Lake Estates board of directors.

There are no suspects in any of the fires. Investigators from Tampa and Orlando have been brought in to help the investigation. They are also doubling the reward now to $10,000.