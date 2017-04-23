Woman caught on camera stealing tip jar from New Smyrna Beach restaurant Home Woman caught on camera stealing tip jar from New Smyrna Beach restaurant Owners of a New Smyrna Beach restaurant say a woman stole their tip jar Saturday afternoon and the whole thing was captured on camera.

- Owners of a New Smyrna Beach restaurant say a woman stole their tip jar Saturday afternoon and the whole thing was captured on camera.



Craig Glore, who owns Uncle Chicken's with his father, says the suspect asked about a job and then when no one was looking, she grabbed the jar and walked away.



He says she stole $50 to $150 in cash that was supposed to go to employees.



New Smyrna Beach Police are investigating and say they've identified a suspect who will be charged with burglary.