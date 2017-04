-

The Orlando pride managed a 1-1 draw with Washington in Marta’s debut with the team.

Widely considered the world’s best, Marta entered the game in the 59th minute. Despite the boost, Washington quickly scored the game’s first goal. The score would stay 1-0 until the 87th minute, when Danica Evans finally tied the game for Orlando.

Nearly 14,500 fans watched Marta nearly win the game in stoppage time, but her shot missed wide, and the game ended in a draw.