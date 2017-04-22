Father shoots son multiple times, according to police

- A father was taken into custody after police say he shot his son multiple times.



Sanford Police tell FOX 35 they responded to a domestic incident at 24th Street and South Summerlin Avenue involving a father and his adult son around 9:45 a.m.



The son, in his late 20s or early 30s, was shot multiple times, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.



The father, whose name is not being released at this time, was taken into custody.



This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 35 for updates.