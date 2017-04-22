15-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash, troopers make an arrest

- Troopers announced they have arrested a driver who they say hit and killed a 15-year-old and ran off.



The crash took place on around 3 a.m. near Avalon Road and Pellicer Drive in Orlando.



Florida Highway Patrol says Ryan Fischer, 35, was driving a motorcycle early Saturday morning when he collided with a 15-year-old and ran away.



In a report released by troopers it states that upon collision "the vehicle turned on its side and the driver fled."



Witnesses tell troopers there were several children playing in the road when the crash happened.



Fischer was located in a nearby backyard and was arrested by troopers.



The 15-year-old was transported to ORMC where he was pronounced deceased.



The crash is under investigation.