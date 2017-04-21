Kissimmee police investigating suspicious package

- A 20-year-old has been arrested after he falsely reported a bomb in Kissimmee, according to police.



Jacob Ortiz was arrested Friday afternoon after four-hour investigation into a suspicious package on Broadway in Kissimmee.



All businesses were evacuated after police say a person left a package near a propane tank and openly stated it was a bomb.



Police detonated the suitcase around 1:30 p.m.



Kissimmee Police, Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Bomb Squad and Florida Highway Patrol were all on scene.