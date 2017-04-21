Kissimmee police investigating suspicious package

Posted:Apr 21 2017 11:02AM EDT

Updated:Apr 21 2017 01:44PM EDT

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 20-year-old has been arrested after he falsely reported a bomb in Kissimmee, according to police.

Jacob Ortiz was arrested Friday afternoon after four-hour investigation into a suspicious package on Broadway in Kissimmee.

All businesses were evacuated after police say a person left a package near a propane tank and openly stated it was a bomb.

Police detonated the suitcase around 1:30 p.m.

Kissimmee Police, Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Bomb Squad and Florida Highway Patrol were all on scene.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories