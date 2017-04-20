Helicopter makes rough landing in median

- A helicopter made a rough landing in the median of a busy intersection in Orlando Thursday morning.

The helicopter landed around 10:27 Thursday morning near the intersection of Kirkman Road and Sand Lake Road in the tourist district of Orlando.

The pilot had eleven years of experience and was able to land safely. However, the tail did break on impact.

Kirkman Road is shut down in both directions at Sand Lake Road.

The helicopter has been confirmed as a tour helicopter. It was occupied by 1 pilot and 2 passengers.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a breaking news story, check back often for updates.