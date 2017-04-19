Technical issues interrupt tram service at OIA

Posted:Apr 19 2017 12:15PM EDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 12:15PM EDT

Orlando, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A technical issue occurred with one of the trams Wednesday morning at Orlando International Airport, officials said.

There were no safety or security issues related to the stopped tram, officials said.

The airport is using an alternative mode by transporting passengers by bus to the terminal. The walkways have also been opened for transit to and from airside and some airlines for gates 1-59.

This is a developing story.

