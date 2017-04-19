Technical issues interrupt tram service at OIA

- A technical issue occurred with one of the trams Wednesday morning at Orlando International Airport, officials said.



There were no safety or security issues related to the stopped tram, officials said.



The airport is using an alternative mode by transporting passengers by bus to the terminal. The walkways have also been opened for transit to and from airside and some airlines for gates 1-59.



This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 35 News for updates.

