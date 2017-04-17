Family pleas for driver who killed 16-year-old to come forward Home Family pleas for driver who killed 16-year-old to come forward Hundreds of friends joined the family of Chris Johnson Monday night to mourn the 16-year-old’s death and beg his killer to come forward.

Johnson was found dead Saturday evening, near Chinaberry Avenue and Harrison Street, where he was pinned under a van.



The driver of the van left the scene.



The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said they have a person of interest in the case who was known to the victim, but that no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.



During the candlelight vigil Monday night at Round Lake Park, Johnson’s family joined his hundreds of Hagerty High School classmates to release red balloons in his honor and create a makeshift memorial.



Johnson’s brothers, parents and grandmother spoke to the crowd through tears, begging for justice.



"The last thing he told me was 'love you, bro.' That's the last thing he told me,” said Johnson's brother Demarco Jarrett.



"I just want to know why. I just want to know why,” said Johnson's brother Delano Jarrett. "Our parents taught us better than this. All I ask is this person turn yourself in."