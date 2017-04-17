Sex offender exposes himself just days after getting out of jail

- Authorities say a registered sex offender was out of jail for just three days before offending again, allegedly exposing himself to several young children at a fast food restaurant.



According to Winter Park Police, at about 8 p.m. on Friday, Jermetras Watson, 40, exposed himself to several kids between the ages of seven and nine, who were playing near a fountain outside the Shake Shack on North Orlando Avenue.



Police say they interviewed the victim and got an arrest warrant charging Watson, a registered sex offender, with five counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition to children.



Winter Park police officers located and arrested Watson on Sunday.



He was still in the Orange County Jail Monday night.



According to a jail spokeswoman, Watson was released from the Orange County Jail on April 11 after serving 517 days, two consecutive sentences, after being found guilty of violating sex offender laws, exposing himself, resisting an officer without violence and loitering or prowling near a school in 2015.