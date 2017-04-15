Mount Dora barber shop owner shot dead Home Mount Dora barber shop owner shot dead The Giants Barber Shop is closed after police say a 36-year-old man walked inside and shot the owner in the head.

Jim King runs the car wash next door to the Giants Barber Shop and knew the owner, Wilfredo Nieves.



He says it's shocking.



“Yeah, come in here last night, a buddy of mine called and told me," he said. "I usually come check the wash at night, anyway. Man it was crazy out here, so I don't know what happened."



Police say Ryan Thornhill went to the shop in Mount Dora on Friday, where he argued with Nieves.



They say Thornhill left and came back with a gun, shooting Nieves in the head.



Customers wrestled Thornhill to the ground and held him there until the police showed up.



King says he fears for the community.



“This neighborhood's gone crazy all of a sudden,” King said. “So, I don't know what to say. Y'all be safe!”



Thornhill was injured after the shooting, so he was taken to ORMC before police took him to jail.



Investigators say they found a gun in the barber shop after the shooting.



Thornhill is being charged with murder and aggravated assault.



He's being held at the Lake County jail without bond.