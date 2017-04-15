Man found shot, stabbed near the Florida Mall

- Deputies are investigating an incident where a man was found shot and stabbed in a parking lot near the Florida Mall.



Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to 8001 South Orange Blossom Trail Friday night for an unresponsive man.



The victim, white male between 50-60 years old, was located in a parking lot area which is a construction storage area for work being done at the Florida Mall, deputies tell FOX 35.



The victim was unresponsive and transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.



No information on the suspect(s) was released. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Crimeline.