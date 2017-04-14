Rollins College lifts frat suspension after nearly 2 months

- A central Florida college has lifted the suspension of its six fraternities after nearly two months.

Rollins College announced the reinstatement Friday.

The school suspended the fraternities indefinitely on Feb. 21 and canceled all Greek Week activities scheduled for March. The school cited "high risk behaviors."

Attorney Mark O'Mara told the Orlando Sentinel the suspension came two days after his client, a fraternity member, was attacked by three members of another fraternity. O'Mara wouldn't name the fraternities but said the groups had been clashing for several weeks.

O'Mara said the attackers have been suspended, and their attorneys agreed the three would not return to the college until after O'Mara's client graduates in December.

No criminal charges were filed. Rollins didn't mention the alleged attack in a statement released Friday.