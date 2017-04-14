Troopers close roads due to visibility from brush fire

Some roads in Central Florida have been closed due to visibility issues from a brush fire early Friday morning, according to troopers.

Those road would include SR 528 eastbound at SR 520, SR 528 WB @ I-95 and SR 407 to SR528.



Florida Highway Patrol is asking morning drivers to seek alternate routes. Troopers are on scene.



The National Weather Service tweeted, "Smoke is once again leading to road closures this morning. Check traffic conditions before starting your commute this morning."