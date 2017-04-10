Deputy involved shooting in Pine Hills

Posted:Apr 10 2017 12:51PM EDT

Updated:Apr 10 2017 12:51PM EDT

Orange County, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Two people are in critical condition after they were injured in a deputy-involved shooting in a Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were in the area when they heard screaming from a house nearby. When they arrived on scene, they saw a woman being stabbed. The officer asked the suspect to drop the knife and when the suspect didn't comply, the deputy shot the suspect, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the deputy was not injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 35 News for updates.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories