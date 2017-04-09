Tensions high as fire threat continues in Oviedo neighborhood Home Tensions high as fire threat continues in Oviedo neighborhood As emergency crews fought most of the weekend to put out a massive brush fire in Seminole County, residents in one Oviedo neighborhood sat on edge as problems just kept igniting.

- As emergency crews fought most of the weekend to put out a massive brush fire in Seminole County, residents in one Oviedo neighborhood sat on edge as problems just kept igniting.



Kelly Szymanski and her neighbors were evacuated from the Live Oaks Reserve area for several hours on Saturday.



Even when they were able to return to their homes though, the problems were far from over.



Throughout the day Sunday Kelly watched gusts of wind re-ignite flames, turning small hot spots into raging tree fires.



The tree line in her backyard that was green Sunday morning was charred black by the evening.



"They [firefighters] probably have been back here like seven times today, just putting out hotspots that burst, Szymanski said.



By Sunday evening the barricades keeping non-residents out of the area had been removed, but firefighters continued to come into the area with emergency lights flashing as more hot spots flared up.



Before the sun went down a clear haze could be seen sitting over the homes.



Though emergency crews report that most of the brush fire is contained, the hot spots that remain still have neighbors watching carefully.



"It's going to be a very long night like last night and then I'll just be a very tired girl in the morning,” Szymanski said.



Szymanski and several of her neighbors kept their garden hoses and sprinklers at the ready Sunday night, hoping the fire would be a memory by the next day.