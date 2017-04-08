Pilot killed in crash at Orlando-Sanford International Airport

SANFORD, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A spokeswoman at The Orlando-Sanford International Airport confirms to Fox 35 that a pilot flying a small, experimental plane has died in a crash.

The identity of the pilot has not been released.

It happened Saturday afternoon.

Airport officials say no commercial flight traffic was affected.

Aviation officials are investigating.

