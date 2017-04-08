SANFORD, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A spokeswoman at The Orlando-Sanford International Airport confirms to Fox 35 that a pilot flying a small, experimental plane has died in a crash.
The identity of the pilot has not been released.
It happened Saturday afternoon.
Airport officials say no commercial flight traffic was affected.
Aviation officials are investigating.
Pilot killed in crash at Orlando-Sanford International Airport
