Fire threatening homes in Chuluota area

- Seminole County emergency managers say a fire burning in the Chuluota area is causing some mandatory evacuations.



The evacuations are happening in the Live Oak Reserve subdivision.



Officials say the flames are so close that about 15 homes are affected, so far.



Meanwhile, the same fire is threatening a girl scout camp.



Fire officials say much of Camp Mah-kah-wee is burning and that about 100 people were evacuated.



Authorities say at least 11 buildings and tents were destroyed.



