Second shooting in Pine Hills kills 1

ORLANDO, Fla.- Another shooting happened in Pine Hills.

A neighbor told Fox 35 they heard 5-6 gunshots just before 11:30 this morning at the Royal Pine apartments.

Orange County Sheriff's Deputy on scene tells FOX 35 "It's preliminary in the investigation."

The incident happened in an apartment complex along Evans Street, at North Pine Hills Road. It is across the street from Evans High School.

Deputies said a 22-year-old was shot and killed after an argument at the apartments.

There are a dozen Deputies on scene and a helicopter circling overhead.

The incident happened directly across the street from the shopping center where two people were shot and killed earlier Saturday morning but the shootings were unrelated, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 35 for the latest information.