Deputies investigating double murder in Pine Hills

Orange County deputies are investigating a double homicide in Pine Hills Saturday morning.

According to an Orange County Sheriff's Deputy on scene, the shooting happened at the Silver Pines Village shopping center on Silver Star Road, near Pine Hills Road.

Deputies said they responded to the area around 3:22 a.m., Saturday and found two people had been killed.

A deputy on scene told Fox 35 "This is an active investigation."

A large portion of the shopping Center is cordoned off with crime scene tape.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 35 News for the latest information.