Police: Thief steals elderly woman's grocery cart, purse

- Flagler Beach police said they are looking for a woman who stole an elderly woman's grocery cart with her purse in it.



Police said on April 2, around 2:33 p.m., a woman was captured on Publix security cameras taking an elderly woman's shopping cart, then stealing her purse from it.



The suspect put the purse inside a larger, tan handbag and left the store, police said.



Police are asking anyone who may recognize the woman to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.