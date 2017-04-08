Police: Thief steals elderly woman's grocery cart, purse

Posted:Apr 08 2017 07:40AM EDT

Updated:Apr 08 2017 07:40AM EDT

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Flagler Beach police said they are looking for a woman who stole an elderly woman's grocery cart with her purse in it.

Police said on April 2, around 2:33 p.m., a woman was captured on Publix security cameras taking an elderly woman's shopping cart, then stealing her purse from it.

The suspect put the purse inside a larger, tan handbag and left the store, police said.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the woman to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

