FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Flagler Beach police said they are looking for a woman who stole an elderly woman's grocery cart with her purse in it.
Police said on April 2, around 2:33 p.m., a woman was captured on Publix security cameras taking an elderly woman's shopping cart, then stealing her purse from it.
The suspect put the purse inside a larger, tan handbag and left the store, police said.
Police are asking anyone who may recognize the woman to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.
Police: Thief steals elderly woman's grocery cart, purse
