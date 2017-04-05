Arrest made in UCF car burglaries Home Arrest made in UCF car burglaries Officers with the University of Central Florida Police Department have made an arrest following a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred last month near Lake Clair Apartments.

Luther Marquell Braddy was taken into custody on Wednesday. Authorities believe he is one of four suspects accused of breaking into over 30 cars on March 21.

"What they did was reprehensible; to me, it was obnoxious. The value of what they got was really, really low, but the damage they did to cars," said UCFPD Chief Richard Beary.



Johnathan Germain was studying when a friend called him to tell him somebody broke into his car.

"I was just like ‘I can’t believe this happened," he told FOX 35 after learning of the break-ins.

Storm Bremen said somebody broke into his vehicle as well, stealing some $700 sneakers, a $500 camera, $350 camera lens, and $150 in cash.

"They knew what they were doing," Bremen explained. "They hit the corners of the windows, rather than trying to hit the middle."

A Good Samaritan notified campus police of the break-ins. The suspects fled from UCF PD in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Orange County. That vehicle crashed near Rouse Road, and the suspects ran from the crash, said police. Police were not able to locate them at the time.

it's just a total lack of respect for other human beings and the system, and law and order," Chief Beary added, "so it feels good to lock them up, and the others better not sleep well, because we're gonna get them too."

Officers said they found tools at the complex which helped in their investigation. Detectives are continuing to work this case, Chief Beary said.



