Chief: 'Stop calling 911' order wasn't made to killing victim Home Chief: 'Stop calling 911' order not made to victim Police in Florida say an officer wasn't directing a "stop calling 911" comment to a woman who was fatally shot along with her 8-year-old son hours later.

Police were called to a home on March 27 after Latina Herring's boyfriend, Allen Cashe, called 911 to complain she had taken his keys.

Police bodycam video shows an officer saying, "We're going to handle it" and "Stop calling 911 to make accusations you don't know about." But police say the comment was directed at "a third party complainant who continued to make 911 calls about the incident while officers were on scene."

Extended bodycam video released by police appears to verify that the comment wasn't directed at Herring.

"It's a horrible thing that took place over a set of keys, that two people lost their lives and four other are fighting over their lives right now," said Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith, during a news conference on Monday. "It was important to us to get together again, so we make sure the information provided to you was accurate, correct and complete."

Authorities say Herring's boyfriend killed her and her son hours later.