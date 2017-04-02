Large warehouse fire shuts down Seminole County road

- Seminole County firefighters are battling a large warehouse fire that shut down Ronald Reagan Boulevard early Sunday.

Firefighters said they were called out to Fatezzi Wood at 5305 Penn Avenue around 3 a.m., Sunday for a report of fire coming from a building near State Road 17-92 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the building which was 50% involved, officials said.

Firefighters immediately struck a 2-alarm fire with multiple agencies including Sanford, Lake Mary and Longwood fire departments to assist.

Firefighters said they were able to get the fire out in about an hour, but the plant manufactures faux wood which burns like petroleum.

Firefighters said there was about $100,000 in damage down to the 20,000 square foot warehouse.

