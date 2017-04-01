2 dead after planes collide mid-air in Volusia County

- Emergency officials are on scene where two planes collided in Edgewater Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area State Road 442 near Interstate 95 around 8:45 a.m., Saturday.

Edgewater fire officials said both pilots of the planes died in the collision and they are trying to determine if anyone else was injured in the crash.

The Edgewater Police Chief David Arcieri said that it is still not known if the pilots were practicing for a nearby airshow or doing formations.

Officials with the Melbourne Air Show confirmed that all of their pilots are accounted for and this was not air show related.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have arrived to start the investigation, in hoprd of figuring out why the planes crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration will also be investigating.

The FAA has also released a statement saying that the planes involved were a Cessna 170 aircraft and another unidentified experimental aircraft.

No other details have been released as of yet, but this story is still developing. Check back with us for more updates.