Deputies: Teens pistol-whipped during home invasion

- Two teens are recovering after being pistol-whipped during a home invasion in Deltona, according to deputies.



Volusia County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Di Garmo Terrace around 10:30 Thursday night.



Deputies say two masked men, both armed with firearms, entered the garage of the home where they pistol-whipped two teens, ages 16 & 19.



The 16-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for a head injury, but was released.



The suspects then went inside the home where they encountered an 18-year-old male in a bedroom.



Deputies say sort of struggle ensued and a firearm discharged. The round hit a wall.



No one was injured from the shot, deputies said.



The two male suspects then left the residence in an unknown direction.



At this time it is unknown if anything was taken from the home during this incident.



Deputies have determined that this was not a random act.



This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Volusia County Sheriff's Office.