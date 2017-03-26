ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Orlando Police say an 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting Sunday night.
It happened on Pleasant Valley Court, not far from Ivey Lane and Raleigh Street.
Police say the man was shot at least once in the upper torso and transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Investigators say no suspect information is available other than a possible black SUV that might have been involved.
18-year-old killed in Orlando shooting
