Low laying smoke shuts down part of Beachline

- The Florida Highway Patrol has shut down the eastbound lanes of State Road 528 because of low laying brush fire smoke in the area.

Orange County firefighters said they were called to the area at the Brevard County line from motorists who said there was heavy smoke across the road.

Upon arrival, officials determined for driver's safety, eastbound lanes of the Beachline at State Road 520 needed to be shut down.

The Florida Highway Patrol has also shut down westbound lanes at State Road 407 in Brevard County.

