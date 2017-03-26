FDLE looking for missing teen in Alachua

- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert fora 16-year-old in Alachua County.



Officials said they are looking for Christopher Carr who was last seen in the 1500 block of NW 57th Street in Gainesville.



Carr was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, light colored t-shirt, blue jeans or dark colored pants, officials said.



FDLE is asking anyone with information to call their hotline at 1-888-356-4774.