4 dead in plane crash, flight left from Kissimmee

- Officials in Blount County, Alabama, confirm that a plane that crashed Saturday afternoon left from Kissimmee and was heading to Tennessee.



Investigators say four people on board died.



Investigators have not said what caused the crash, but radar shows that there was rain in the area when the 911 calls started coming in.



The FAA says the Cessna C210 crashed about 20 miles north of the Birmingham Airport in Hayden, Alabama.



They say the victims are a 14-year-old girl, 16-year-old boy, 45-year-old man and 43-year-old woman. They say it appears to be a family.



The FAA says the wreckage of the main fuselage was found in a wooded area.



According to Kyle Ellison, Assistant Fire Chief at the West Blount Fire Department, the flight plan indicates that the plane left Kissimmee just before 1 p.m. and was heading to an airport in Jackson, Tennessee, when the crash happened.



“It would appear that the plane came apart in the sky, given that it’s in different parts, scattered, and then the fuselage would have went down in a different location from where it came apart,” Ellison said.



Officials have not said where the victims live, but the FAA says the plane is not registered in Florida.



Federal investigators are expected to be on the scene Sunday morning.

