Orlando Police: Man dead after being shot inside car

- Orlando Police are investigating after finding a man dead, saying he was shot inside a car.



It happened Saturday afternoon.



Officers say the car was going south on Narcoossee Road near State Road 528, known as the Beachline.



Investigators told Fox 35 that everyone involved stayed on scene.



It's not yet clear if the shooting was an accident or if someone shot the man on purpose.



The victim's name has not been released.