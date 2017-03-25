Police weapon, ammo stolen from police car

Posted:Mar 25 2017 01:08PM EDT

Updated:Mar 25 2017 01:08PM EDT

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Lake County deputies said someone broke into a Howey-In-The-Hills police car, stealing equipment inside.

Deputies said the car, which was parked near David Walker Drive in Tavares, was broken into early Saturday morning.

A window in the SUV was broken and deputies said an AR-15, loaded magazines and two tactical vests with the word "Police" on them were taken.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.
 

