ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Ormond Beach police said one person is dead after their car was struck by a train early Saturday.
Police said the accident happened on the rail road tracks at Lincoln Avenue around 4:45 a.m., Saturday.
A southbound Florida East Coast train struck a car that was crossing over the tracks. The driver was killed, police said.
The area around the tracks was closed until around 7:30 a.m., officials said.
All roads are open to traffic and the name of the driver is not being released.
One killed after train hits car in Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Ormond Beach police said one person is dead after their car was struck by a train early Saturday.