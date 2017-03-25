One killed after train hits car in Ormond Beach

Posted:Mar 25 2017 11:03AM EDT

Updated:Mar 25 2017 11:03AM EDT

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Ormond Beach police said one person is dead after their car was struck by a train early Saturday.

Police said the accident happened on the rail road tracks at Lincoln Avenue around 4:45 a.m., Saturday.

A southbound Florida East Coast train struck a car that was crossing over the tracks.  The driver was killed, police said.

The area around the tracks was closed until around 7:30 a.m., officials said.

All roads are open to traffic and the name of the driver is not being released.
 

