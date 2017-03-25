One killed after train hits car in Ormond Beach

- Ormond Beach police said one person is dead after their car was struck by a train early Saturday.



Police said the accident happened on the rail road tracks at Lincoln Avenue around 4:45 a.m., Saturday.



A southbound Florida East Coast train struck a car that was crossing over the tracks. The driver was killed, police said.



The area around the tracks was closed until around 7:30 a.m., officials said.



All roads are open to traffic and the name of the driver is not being released.

