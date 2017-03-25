Florida NAACP to hold press conference about death penalty

- The NAACP Florida state conference leaders are having a press conference Saturday morning to discuss Governor Rick Scott's decision about State Attorney Aramis Ayala and her stance about death penalty cases.



"The NAACP stands fully behind State Attorney Aramis Ayala decision not to seek the death penalty in future cases. The overwhelming evidence shows that the pursuit of the death penalty results in community resources being spent on a costly, unnecessary, fallible, and racially-biased punishment," said Adora Obi Nweze, NAACP Florida State Conference President. "With 26 death row exonerees, Florida leads the nation in the number of innocent people freed from death row and it's time to shine a light on this critical issue."



The press conference is scheduled to be heald during the NAACP Florida State Conference spring meeting in Orlando.



