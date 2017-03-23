Teen suspects hit deputy, chase ensues Home Teen suspects hit deputy, chase ensues

Three teens are in custody after the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they hit an off-duty deputy with an SUV.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 6:45 p.m. in the Woodland Lakes Preserve subdivision.

According to investigators, the off-duty deputy noticed a suspicious SUV driving around and stopping at houses on Arbor View Drive near Curry Ford Road.

The deputy confronted the teens and asked for a driver’s license.

That’s when detectives say the 17-year-old driver put the vehicle in reverse, hit the gas, and the open passenger door hit the deputy.

The deputy was not seriously hurt and a vehicle pursuit ensued shortly after before other units could respond.

The suspects ditched their SUV inside a landfill located on Young Pine Road.

Throughout the night deputies searched the landfill and about 3 miles away in the area of Curry Ford Road and Young Pine Road they spotted the three teens and arrested them.

The off-duty deputy positively identified the driver and the passengers.

In the investigation, deputies discovered the SUV was stolen.

The names of the three teenagers have not been released and charges are pending.