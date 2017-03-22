Pulse victims file lawsuit against shooter's employer, wife

- Victims and family members of the mass shooting at Pulse night club June of 2016 announced they are filing lawsuit against the shooter's employer, G4S Secure Solutions, and the shooter's wife Noor Salman.



Attorney Tony Romanucci, who filed the lawsuit in US District in West Palm Beach, told reporters at a news conference that G4S ignored warning signs about Omar Mateen's mental instability and intent to harm people. He also said the security company could have taken action to prevent the shooting. Mateen opened fire with an automatic weapon at the Pulse nightclub, killing 49 people and wounding 53 others.

The lawsuit also names Noor Salman as a defendent for a wrongful death action, alleging she knew her husband was planning the attack but didn't try to stop him.



Romanucci says he's representing 57 victims in his lawsuit, which includes 17 victims injured in the shooting and family members of 33 of the victims who were killed. The attorney added he's seeking damages from G4S, but would not name a monetary amount.