Ambulance involved in Orange County crash

- An ambulance was involved in an injury crash Wednesday morning in Orange County, according to firefighters.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at John Young Parkway and Old Winter Garden Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol website.

An Orange County Fire Rescue vehicle was involved in the crash, according to a spokesperson with OCFR.

OCFR tells FOX 35 that there are a total of three patients involved in this incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.