Teenager killed outside of Orlando club

- A teenager was shot and killed late Tuesday night outside of a club in Orlando, according to authorities.



Orlando Police were called to Club Lux on I-Drive for a shooting around 11:40 p.m.



Officers found the 17-year-old male shot in the plaza parking lot. He was pronounced deceased on scene.



Police did not release any suspect(s) information at this time.



OPD Homicide Unit has taken over the case.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Orlando Police Department or Crimeline.