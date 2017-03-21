At least 30 vehicles broken into on UCF campus

- The University of Central Florida Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred near Lake Clair Apartments.



At least 30 vehicles near the apartments and three Greek houses had their windows shattered and items stolen on Monday, according to police. Items were also taken from three unlocked vehicles.



In a statement released by UCF Police Department, "A good Samaritan around 2:50 a.m. observed a vehicle burglary in progress and alerted police."



The suspects fled from UCF PD in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Orange County. That vehicle crashed near Rouse Road, and the suspects ran from the crash, said police.



Police were not able to locate them.



Police recovered tools believed to be used by the suspects at the apartments.



According to police, he break-ins fit a pattern of similar crimes that have been happening across Central Florida.



An officer and victim advocate will be stationed at the Lake Clair Apartments today to take reports and help with other needs. A representative from UCF Housing and Residence Life will also be available.



Students, faculty and staff members are encouraged to reach out to UCF PD at 407-823-5555 with any tips.



This is an ongoing investigation.