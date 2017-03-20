Police: woman threatens man with gun in road rage incident

- Orlando police arrested a woman Sunday afternoon after an alleged road rage incident.

According to a police report, 24-year-old Kayla Nogues pulled out a gun to confront another driver after a near-crash.

The report says that Nogues was holding a baby when the confrontation began, which she then handed off to her mother.

One of the victims tried to take cell phone video of the confrontation, and that's when Nogues backed off.

When police arrived, they found Nogues inside a portrait studio, where she denied pulling out a gun.

But according to the report, police found a handgun inside a bathroom trash can.

Studio employees said that she was the only one who had been in the bathroom since the trash can was emptied.

Nogues was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, destruction of evidence, and carrying a concealed firearm.