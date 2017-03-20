Loyd hearing turns into battle of state attorneys

A hearing this morning in the State of Florida vs. Markeith Loyd turned into a battle between two state attorneys. Last week State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced that she would not seek the death penalty in the Markeith Loyd case or any other case. Hours later Governor Rick Scott asked Ayala to recuse herself from the Loyd case, and when she refused, Gov. Scott signed an executive order removing Ayala and appointing State Attorney Brad King from the 5th Judicial Circuit.



Both State Attorneys appeared in court today. Ayala filed a Motion To Stay Proceedings motion early Monday. In open court she told Chief Judge Fred Lauten that Governor Scott had overstepped his bounds and had no authority to do so. In her motion Ayala wrote "During dependency of a hearing in decision on my authority to exercise my discretion without political interference in this and all other proceedings, I will fully share the investigative files for these two cases with the Governor's chosen State Attorney so that the investigations into both cases can continue without delay. "



King made it clear in court that the governor had appointed him to try the two cases against Markeith Loyd and that he will follow the governor's orders.



The judge set a hearing for March 28th to hear Ayala's motion and decide who has jurisdiction over the Loyd cases, commenting that this is "all a little unusual."